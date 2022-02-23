Phnom Penh: A group of suspects in Meanchey district attempted to steal mobile phone from a foreign (African?) man. The man tried to chase the thieves on his motorcycle, but hit a light pole and fell on the sidewalk, injuring his right leg.



The suspects took the opportunity to steal his wallet and then escaped at 9 pm on February 22, 2022, along Street 85 BT, Chamroeun Village Phal, located in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.



According to sources, a friend of the victim, before the incident, the victim rode a motorcycle out of the house when two suspects snatched his phone and escaped along Road 85BT.



The victim gave chase, but hit the light pole, causing the victim’s leg to be severely broken and the motorcycle badly damaged. The suspects stooped and took the opportunity to steal the injured man’s wallet before fleeing the scene.



After the incident, local authorities went to the scene and called an ambulance to transport the victim to a private clinic.



Police took the damaged motorbike to the Boeung Tumpun 1 Administrative Police Station and are waiting for the victim to come and make a formal report. MCPN