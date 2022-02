Siem Reap: According to local media sources, at 4 a.m. on February 21, a Chinese employee working at Siem Reap ‘s new airport construction site accidentally fell into the Siem Reap River and drowned after a bout of heavy drinking.

The deceased has been named as Jia Mou, 27 years old.

Police reported that the deceased fell into the river and drowned while on a drunken night out.

The body was sent to Phnom Penh, waiting for the family be informed.