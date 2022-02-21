Stung Treng Province: A bus carrying more than 30 passengers across the province suddenly caught fire on National Road 7 in Sre Po Village, Srah Russey Sangkat, Krong. Stung Treng Province, at 6 o’clock in the evening on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



According to the driver, as soon as the fire was noticed, he pulled over to allow passengers to get off safely. People living near the scene immediately helped to put out the fire.



The fire prevention police of Stung Treng Provincial Police said on February 21 that the incident did not injure any passengers.



The fire brigade of Stung Treng Provincial Police sent a truck to extinguish the fire completely.



Passengers on the bus told reporters that most of them were from Pursat province, and had hired the bus to go to Stung Treng and return to Pursat province.



The passengers went to a guesthouse to sleep one night, and were looking to find a way to travel home. MCPN