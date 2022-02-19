Phnom Penh: A drunk Chinese man was driving a Fortuner car too fast and hit the back of a Toyota Prius which had stopped for a red light at 12:10am on February 19, 2022, near the Phsar Dei Huy flyover along Hanoi Road, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the Chinese man was seen driving a black Fortuner with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-0591, at speed along Hanoi Road from north to south. He failed to stop at a traffic light and hit a the back of a stationary Toyota Prius, causing the backlights to break and the bumper to be damaged.

The drunk Chinese driver did not stop, and sped away in an attempt to escape the scene, and about 100 metersdown the road crashed into a concrete pillar at the Phsar Dei Huy flyover. The car was severely damaged, and the police were called to the scene. The two vehicles were taken to be stored them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the legal procedures. POST NEWS