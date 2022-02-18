Phnom Penh: On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on suspected drug trafficking at a restaurant on Street 90 In Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh, at 3:30 AM. Forces arrested a suspect andconfiscated over 4 kg of drugs.

The suspect was named as Thorn Puthearith, a 36-year-old Cambodian man.

The evidence included: – Extraction (MDMA) net weight 336.74 g, – Methamphetamine (ICE) net weight 659.65 G, – KETAMINE net weight 2855.98 g, – NIMETAZEPAM net weight 261.36 grams- a total weight of 4 kg 172.65 grams.



The competent authorities have built a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the procedure. PPR