Ratanakkiri Province: A man was drunk and angry after the traffic police fined him poured gasoline on his motorbike, startling people on the road at 3:40 pm yesterday February 17, 2022, on the street in front of the old football table in Phnom Svay village, Boeung Kanseng commune, Banlung city.

According to witnesses near the scene, the man was riding a Wave motorcycle, and was stopped by traffic police for not wearing a helmet and the motorcycle did not have a license plate.

The owner of the motorcycle then walked over to his motorcycle and poured gasoline on it to set it on fire. He was arrested by traffic police and taken to the provincial police commissioner’s office for questioning. Police confirmed that the man had alcohol in his system.

The provincial traffic police confirmed that the man was named Sok, over 50 years old, a Cambodian, residing in 7 Makara village, La Ban Siek commune, Banlung, Ratanakkiri Province, who works picking cassava. The burned motorcycle was taken by the traffic police and stored at the provincial traffic office.

Currently, the traffic police have temporarily detained him at the provincial police commission. NKD