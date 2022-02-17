FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Two Injured After ‘Rothanak’ Hits Charcoal Carriers

Kampong Cham Province: Eyewitnesses said that the luxury car crashed into a truck full of charcoal and dragged it for several meters.

The incident happened at 5:40 am on February 17 near a Tela garage in Village 8, Sangkat-Kampong Cham.


The driver of the car is Yuth Sovanratanak, male, living in Village 6, Sangkat Veal Vong, Kampong Cham Province.
The first victim, 45-year-old male, living in Trapeang Chhouk village, Boeung commune, Baray district, Kampong Thom province, suffered serious leg injuries.


Sa Kao, male, 35 years old, living in Roka Krom village, Sangkat Sambour Meas, Kampong Cham city, suffered a minor injury.


In this case, the specialized police of Kampong Cham City took the vehicles as evidence to keep, waiting to continue legal procedures. MCPN

