Battambang: Police sent 11 people to Battambang Provincial Court after they were found using drugs in the High Class Karaoke Club in the center of Battambang.

Colonel Sok Nimol, Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Battambang Provincial Police, said that a total of 11 suspects were sent to the provincial court on the morning of February 17, 2022.

The raid in Battambang city took place at midnight on February 16, 2022 at the location of High Class karaoke in Romchek 4 village, Rattanak commune, Battambang province. Battambang.

Colonel Sok Nimol continued that the joint forces arrested a total of 40 people, both directly and indirectly involved, and brought them in for questioning. After a search, the task force identified 11 men and women directly involved with drug crimes.

The evidences confiscated during the crackdown were: 2 bags of ketamine weighing 1.40 grams, 2 tablets of ecstasy (MDMA) weighing 0.88 grams, 2,450 US dollars. USD and 6,100,000 Khmer Riel. RASMEI