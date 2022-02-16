Preah Sihanouk: Police arrested a Vietnamese man along National Road 4 in Kampong Seila district on the afternoon of the 15th February 2022, after he stole a luxury car from Chhay Nathon Company in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

According to the police, the suspect stole an AUDI Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BM-6235 from Chhay Nathor Company. He crashed into a security checkpoint and fled.

Sihanoukville Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin told the media that he had ordered the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate, Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate and Kampong Seila District Police Inspectorate to deploy forces to intercept the suspect along National Road 4. At 13:30, the suspect drove the stolen car through a police barricade waiting to intercept the suspect at Veal Renh commune. He continued to escape until reaching the point of Stek Chhay commune crashed into another barricade and continued to Kampong Seila district, where he was intercepted and arrested.

The suspect is being questioned. RASMEI