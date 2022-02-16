Phnom Penh: Police detained a total of eight Chinese and Cambodians after a raid on “Color” hotel.

The arrests of the suspects took place at 1:50 AM on February 16, 2022, along Preah Sothearos, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

According to some police officers who conducted the operation, there were reports from residents that the location was being used as a place for kidnap and extortion. Eight men and women, including four Chinese, (one woman) and four Cambodian employees, were detained, and police confiscated seven motorcycles.

After the operation, the criminal police took the eight men and women to the Office of Criminal Investigation for further questioning.

The location was temporarily closed by the competent authorities in cooperation with the local authorities. NKD