Sihanoukville: According to media sources, at 3 pm on February 15, in village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, a Chinese man suddenly fired a gun for an unknown reason, and was arrested by local police.

The police said that after receiving the report from local people, forces rushed to the scene of the crime to investigate. They arrested a Chinese man on the spot and seized a GLOCK 17 GEN5 gun, 11 bullets and a magazine as evidence.

The police also revealed that after investigation, another Chinese man was arrested in Village 1, District 3. He had a pair of handguns; a COLT GOLD CUP with 28 bullets, and a ROLO small gun with 40 bullets, which were seized. The second man, however, had nothing to do with the shooting incident.

The two men were taken to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police Station for further processing.