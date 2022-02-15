Sihanoukville: On the evening of February 12, a Chinese man was shot and killed in his car on a Sihanoukville street. The gunman shot him several times. It is reported by Chinese sources that the deceased was suspected of being a member of a notorious kidnapping gang.

According to sources, the man who was shot was named Xiaobai, a member of Wu Mabiao’s kidnapping gang.

At the end of 2019, Wu Mabiao’s gang committed several kidnapping cases in Sihanoukville, and in October 2020, Chinese police arrested the alleged ringleader Wu Mabiao in Lijiang, Yunnan, and henchman Wu Zhen in Nanyang, Henan. At the same time, some members of the gang were arrested in Sihanoukville.

According to sources, Xiaobai was among those arrested in Cambodia at the time, but later released.

The sources say Xiaobai, who was in his 30s, worked closely with Wu Mabiao and also carried a gun himself.