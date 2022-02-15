Phnom Penh: A Mazda BT-50 hit a traffic sign and the railing of the flyover on January 5, causing the car to break the front wheel



The above incident happened at 11:30 pm on February 14, 2022 at the 5 Makara flyover, the subway along Street 289 in Sangkat Phsar Depot 3, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Mazda with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-9022 traveling along the Russian Federation Road from west to east. The car turned left to Street 298 at high speed, lost control, hit a traffic sign and then the railing of the flyover.



The driver got out of the car and escaped. After a while, a man came to the scene and claimed to be the owner of the car and said that his car was borrowed by a friend.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. MCPN