Phnom Penh: At 12:20 midnight on February 14, 2022, a foreigner driving a Lexus 570 collided with a Highlander at a crossroads and crashed into another vehicle, causing damage. The incident took place along Street 214 at the corner of Street 51 in Boeung Reang Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh. .

After the incident, traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police went to the scene to check. After that, the evidence was measured and stored temporarily to wait for a settlement according to the legal procedure. POST NEWS