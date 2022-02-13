Sihanoukville: At around 10 pm on February 12, a Chinese man in was shot several times through the windshield of his car in the street.

It is reported that the incident took place near the Provincial Hospital in District 4, Sihanoukville.

Initials reports say a white Toyota collided with a white Audi driven by the victim, and one person got out of the Toyota and fired several shots, killing the driver of the Audi.

The deceased was a Chinese man, who appears to be in his twenties and has not yet been identified. Five bullets were shot through the windshield of his car.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates expected.