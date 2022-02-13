Crime FEATURED Latest 

Sihanoukville: Chinese Man Shot Dead In Car

cne 48 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Sihanoukville: At around 10 pm on February 12, a Chinese man in was shot several times through the windshield of his car in the street.

It is reported that the incident took place near the Provincial Hospital in District 4, Sihanoukville. 

Initials reports say a white Toyota collided with a white Audi driven by the victim, and one person got out of the Toyota and fired several shots, killing the driver of the Audi.

The deceased was a Chinese man, who appears to be in his twenties and has not yet been identified. Five bullets were shot through the windshield of his car.

Police are investigating the incident. Updates expected.

You May Also Like

Get Plates Sorted Or Face Fines

cne 0

Another Kirivong Ganja Bust

cne 0

Chinese Man With Gun Arrested

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *