Stung Treng: Police officers from the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior cracked down on and arrested a suspect in a drug trafficking case, confiscating 10 large packages of drugs. The raid took place at the second bridge in the village. O’Svay Commune, Borey O’Svay Senchey District, Stung Treng Province at 10:00 AM on February 13, 2022.

According to the officers who were involved in the crackdown, the suspect, Pip Man Chankan, a 24-year-old male, was born in Tha Kaing village, Muon district, Champasak province, Laos.

According to the police, the suspect, who was detained by the Anti-Drug Police Force, had crossed the border from Laos to Cambodia, and was sent to the Stung Treng Provincial Police for questioning. RASMEI