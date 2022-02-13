Phnom Penh: A worker at the Sok An Transport Dry Port Company died in an accident at 1:45 pm on February 13 in Toul Pong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was named as Tum Chansy, male, 40 years old, from Prek Khsev Village, Roka Khpos Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

According to loading workers, before the incident, a group of workers were lifting a container inside the company premises with a machine, but the container started to move backwards and crushed the victim, causing his death.

According to the residents, immediately after the incident, the company rushed to transport the body to his hometown, and the company is fully responsible for any legal solution. NOKORWAT