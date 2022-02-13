Kampong Speu Province: About 31 factory workers were seriously and lightly injured when a truck transporting them fell into a ditch.



The accident happened at 6:25 am on February 12, 2022 at the point of the road in Pong village, Srong commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province.



Local police said that before the incident, they saw a white Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 3D-1938, driven by Ek Samorn, male, 34 years old, living in Otavam village, Srong commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province, traveling west. The driver was not careful and crashed, injuring 31 workers in the car.



After the incident, the driver and another man escaped. Authorities confirmed that three people were seriously injured in the incident, including a pregnant woman and 28 others suffered minor injuries.

Police called a crane to lift the truck and stored it at the Kong Pisey District Police Inspectorate, waiting for the owner of the truck to come and deal with the matter. MCPN