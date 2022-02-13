Crime FEATURED Latest 

‘Blood Slaves’ Latest Chinese Sihanoukville Scandal

cne 182 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Original story by Chen Dake, 2022-02-12

What Chinese language media outlets have dubbed a “blood slave” incident aroused anger in the community.

On the evening of February 11, a number of Chinese media in Cambodia reported  that  Li  Yaming  (pseudonym),  a  31-year-old  Jiangsu  man,  escaped  from  a Sihanoulville ‘Net Investment Company’ and was sent to the First Hospital of China and Cambodia.  He  said  that  he  suffered  inhuman  torture  in  an  online  investment company and was kept as a “blood slave” in captivity.

The China-Cambodia Business Association urgently communicated with the Cambodian National Blood Bank that night and borrowed 4 packs of life-saving blood. Now Li Yaming’s health has gradually improved and his vital signs are stable. However, due to long-term blood extraction and severe  ischemia  in  various  organs  of  the  body,  he  still  needs  follow-up  treatment.

Many Chinese were indignant when they learned about Li Yaming’s experience, and many kind-hearted people contacted the hospital to donate blood to him.

Members of the China-Cambodia Business Association, the China-Cambodia Charity  Committee  and the  China-Cambodia  Volunteer  Team strongly  condemned  this  unscrupulous  behavior.  At  the  same  time,  people  familiar with the matter are also called upon to provide information to the police of traffickers and blood traffickers.

More details of blood drawing were exposed

On the morning of February 12, an Asia-Pacific Times reporter met Li Yaming lying in bed at the First Hospital of China and Cambodia. He told him in detail about this painful “nightmare”.

“From supervisor to personnel, they are all Chinese. They are very indifferent to us.” Li Yaming said that the executives and personnel income of online investment companies are very high, and they are deeply tied to the company’s interests,  so  in  their  eyes,  those working for them are not  “people”  at  all,  but  just  a  tool  for  commodities and money.

Some  company  executives  and  personnel  will  take  sadistic pleasure  with  them  when they  are  drunk,  and  shock  them  with  electric  rods  for  no  reason.  Li Yaming,  who  was  lying  in  the  hospital  bed,  had  a  stiff  left  leg  as  hard  as  a stone. He said it was electromaimed. There are also many scalding scars on his arm.

Yaming said that he was resold three times, and finally went to a park in Sihanoukville. In August, he was taken to the clinic in the park. After taking a blood test, the doctor found that he had type O blood, so he casually said, “Your type O blood is  quite  valuable!”  Then  Li  Yaming  was  taken  to  another  room  to  draw  blood. There, he met seven other people who were in the same situation.

These “blood slaves” were “in captivity” in the same large room, separated by partitions in the middle. Although they could not see each other, the sound next door  was  very  clear.  Each  of  them  is  guarded  by  four  security  guards  and  no conversation with each other is allowed.

Later, Li Yaming learned that the park chose “no value” people, including those who have  no  performance,  disobedience,  and  fools  (with  mental  illness),  as  “blood slaves” for the company to draw blood. Li Yaming was dragged into a “blood slave” because he refused to engage in fraud and was an orphan, so he was unable to ex- tract a “ransom” from his relatives.

Tracking: Where did the blood go?

From  August  2021  to  February  this  year, Li Yaming recalled that he had been drawn several times in succession. So much so that his arms are full of needle wounds, and after it proved more and more difficult, he was warned that the captors would remove organs and sell them if he could not give more blood.

Zhu Minxue, director of the First Hospital of China and Cambodia, said that in addition to the right arm, Li Yaming, who was “dried”, had extremely edema all over  his  body.  Due  to  severe  ischemia,  scrotal enlargement  and  vasotrophy, his organs have initially exhausted. If he was sent to the hospital any later, the consequences will be unimaginable.

As for where the blood finally went, Li Yaming didn’t know. He only remembers that on the day of blood drawing, a “doctor” in his 40s will come over and put it in a cryator to take it away after pumping it.

The Asia-Pacific Times learned from a number of people familiar with the matter that the blood is most likely sold to individual private buyers by online investment companies.

At present, raising “blood slaves” is not a common phenomenon, and everyone was shocked when they heard it. As for the resale of human organs, there have been rumors, but no evidence has been obtained.

One person familiar with the matter warned that once the online investment and kidnapping  gangs  open  up  the  chain  channel  of  reselling  human  organs,  the consequences  will  be  unimaginable.  However,  most  gray  companies  now  also dislike this violent and bad behavior, because it affects the “business environment” of the whole industry.

The Asia-Pacific Times will continue to follow up on this incident.

Reporter / Chen Dake Andy

You May Also Like

Suicide Suspected In Gas Station Shooting

cne 0

Chinese Detained With Drugs And Ammo

cne 0

Turtle Statue Uncovered In Angkor Park Dig

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *