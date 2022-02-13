Original story by Chen Dake, 2022-02-12

What Chinese language media outlets have dubbed a “blood slave” incident aroused anger in the community.

On the evening of February 11, a number of Chinese media in Cambodia reported that Li Yaming (pseudonym), a 31-year-old Jiangsu man, escaped from a Sihanoulville ‘Net Investment Company’ and was sent to the First Hospital of China and Cambodia. He said that he suffered inhuman torture in an online investment company and was kept as a “blood slave” in captivity.

The China-Cambodia Business Association urgently communicated with the Cambodian National Blood Bank that night and borrowed 4 packs of life-saving blood. Now Li Yaming’s health has gradually improved and his vital signs are stable. However, due to long-term blood extraction and severe ischemia in various organs of the body, he still needs follow-up treatment.

Many Chinese were indignant when they learned about Li Yaming’s experience, and many kind-hearted people contacted the hospital to donate blood to him.



Members of the China-Cambodia Business Association, the China-Cambodia Charity Committee and the China-Cambodia Volunteer Team strongly condemned this unscrupulous behavior. At the same time, people familiar with the matter are also called upon to provide information to the police of traffickers and blood traffickers.

More details of blood drawing were exposed



On the morning of February 12, an Asia-Pacific Times reporter met Li Yaming lying in bed at the First Hospital of China and Cambodia. He told him in detail about this painful “nightmare”.

“From supervisor to personnel, they are all Chinese. They are very indifferent to us.” Li Yaming said that the executives and personnel income of online investment companies are very high, and they are deeply tied to the company’s interests, so in their eyes, those working for them are not “people” at all, but just a tool for commodities and money.

Some company executives and personnel will take sadistic pleasure with them when they are drunk, and shock them with electric rods for no reason. Li Yaming, who was lying in the hospital bed, had a stiff left leg as hard as a stone. He said it was electromaimed. There are also many scalding scars on his arm.



Yaming said that he was resold three times, and finally went to a park in Sihanoukville. In August, he was taken to the clinic in the park. After taking a blood test, the doctor found that he had type O blood, so he casually said, “Your type O blood is quite valuable!” Then Li Yaming was taken to another room to draw blood. There, he met seven other people who were in the same situation.

These “blood slaves” were “in captivity” in the same large room, separated by partitions in the middle. Although they could not see each other, the sound next door was very clear. Each of them is guarded by four security guards and no conversation with each other is allowed.

Later, Li Yaming learned that the park chose “no value” people, including those who have no performance, disobedience, and fools (with mental illness), as “blood slaves” for the company to draw blood. Li Yaming was dragged into a “blood slave” because he refused to engage in fraud and was an orphan, so he was unable to ex- tract a “ransom” from his relatives.

Tracking: Where did the blood go?

From August 2021 to February this year, Li Yaming recalled that he had been drawn several times in succession. So much so that his arms are full of needle wounds, and after it proved more and more difficult, he was warned that the captors would remove organs and sell them if he could not give more blood.

Zhu Minxue, director of the First Hospital of China and Cambodia, said that in addition to the right arm, Li Yaming, who was “dried”, had extremely edema all over his body. Due to severe ischemia, scrotal enlargement and vasotrophy, his organs have initially exhausted. If he was sent to the hospital any later, the consequences will be unimaginable.

As for where the blood finally went, Li Yaming didn’t know. He only remembers that on the day of blood drawing, a “doctor” in his 40s will come over and put it in a cryator to take it away after pumping it.

The Asia-Pacific Times learned from a number of people familiar with the matter that the blood is most likely sold to individual private buyers by online investment companies.

At present, raising “blood slaves” is not a common phenomenon, and everyone was shocked when they heard it. As for the resale of human organs, there have been rumors, but no evidence has been obtained.

One person familiar with the matter warned that once the online investment and kidnapping gangs open up the chain channel of reselling human organs, the consequences will be unimaginable. However, most gray companies now also dislike this violent and bad behavior, because it affects the “business environment” of the whole industry.

The Asia-Pacific Times will continue to follow up on this incident.

Reporter / Chen Dake Andy