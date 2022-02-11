Phnom Penh: Representatives of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on February 9, 2022 opened an investigation into a foreign national involved in a traffic accident case that caused a woman’s death and injuries to another man.

The suspect is PAUL DONOGHUE, a 69-year-old living in New World Borey 2, Veng Sreng. Sangkat Choam Chao 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. According to KOHSANTEPHEAP, the man is a Dutch national, however, this could be a mistranslation, as the name sounds more Irish/British. A man with the same name and age is on social media, and appears to be an Irish national.

The fatal accident occurred at 2:00 AM on February 6, 2022 along National Road 3 in Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Kraing Pong, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, and was caused by a Hyundai car with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-5695 driven by the foreign national. from south to north. He hit an Indian tuktuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1AY- 8205 from behind, killing a woman and seriously injuring another man.

The victims were named as Neang Sopha, male, 50 years old, a security guard (severely injured) and Sokea, female, 52 years old, a factory worker from Ang Samrong village, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province.

