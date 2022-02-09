Siem Reap Province: Police from the Siem Reap Provincial Police Office arrested a young man in connection with a murder case.

The arrest took place at 11:40 a.m. on February 9, 2022 in Rom Rong Kanchouch village, Russey Lok commune, Chi Kreng district.

The suspect was named as Chet Phorn, male, 21 years old, a construction worker, living in Romrong Kanchouch Village, Russey Lok Commune, Chi Kreng District, Siem Reap Province.

Lay Saly, a 17-year-old female student living in Boeung Vien village, Tayek commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province, was arrested in Boeung Vien village, Tayek commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province earlier the same day.

Colonel Chan Vuthy, Deputy Chief of the Serious Crimes Police Office, told reporters that the murder took place at 9:30 pm on February 8, 2022 at the victim’s house in Boeung Vien village, Tayek commune. Sot Nikum District, Siem Reap Province.

According to the report, the victim, Lay Ponleng, male, 11 years old was found dead in a hammock.

The report said that the victim’s neck was broken, and the body and limbs were not scarred.

Police confiscated a black belt and a black hammock strap, 92 cm long, along with a hammock.

After the death was discovered, police brought Lay Saly, the sister of the victim, for questioning.

According to Lay Saly, she and her brother were the only two victims at home on the day of the incident. The parents went to farm in Khvav village, Khvav commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province. At 19:00, the male suspect Chet Phorn, sent a Facebook message asking to visit her. She agreed, and at 21:00, Chet Phorn arrived and they hugged, kissed and he asked her to have sex.

She agreed and they went to have sex at the backyard shed. While having sex, her younger brother, Lay Ponleang, arrived and said that he would tell all his parents about it. At that time, he and his girlfriend conspired to kill the victim, which they did *graphic details excluded. After doing this, Chet Phorn got on a motorcycle and escaped.

Chet Phorn confessed, along with Lay Saly, who admitted to changing the scene to make it appear that it was a suicide by hanging. NOKORWAT