Phnom Penh: Six Chinese nationals involved in kidnapping and extortion were arrested by Phnom Penh Military Police at “Soeng Pao Long and Entertainment Club” located along Street 310 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh at 4:30 pm on February 9, 2022.

Phnom Penh: Six Chinese nationals involved in extortion were arrested by Phnom Penh Military Police in A hotel called “Soeng Pao Long and Entertainment Club” is located along Street 310 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh at 4:30 pm on February 9, 2022.

The operation was carried out by the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie in collaboration with the Svay Rieng Provincial Gendarmerie and the National Gendarmerie.

According to sources, after the Svay Rieng Provincial Military Police provided information on the extortion and asked for cooperation, the Special Intervention Force of The Phnom Penh Gendarmerie Headquarters, armed with handguns, launched a siege of the hotel above and stormed into the area to arrest a group of suspects involved in the crimes.

About an hour after the operation, the military arrested a total of six Chinese men, all of whom were sent to the headquarters ofPhnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie for more questioning. KPT