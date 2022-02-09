Phnom Penh: A young man traveling with three other young men was injured after an Audi driving at high speed hit a street light pole.

The incident happened at 3:20 AM on February 8, 2022 along the corner of Street 113 and Street 616 in the Boeung Kak Lake area in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a white Audi car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-7575 was traveling along Street 616 at high speed, turned right to Street 113, but due to the speed, lost control, hit a road divider and then hit a street light pole. The front of the car was badly damaged.

The four young men were seen getting out of the car and one of the young men was injured in one arm, so they called an ambulance to get treatment and all went to hospital.



After the incident, the local police contacted the traffic police to measure the scene and store the car at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve it legally. NKD