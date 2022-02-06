Preah Sihanouk Province: Four people have been arrested by police after stealing power lines. According to information from the Sihanoukville Provincial Police, at 22:20 pm on Friday, February 4, 2022, police were patrol in the streets in Village 2, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, and found 4 Cambodian suspects riding 2 motorcycles- a Honda Dream 125 Series 2019 and a Daelim, both without number plates, carrying goods in white bags.

After they were stopped for an inspection, police found some exhibits including: copper, some electric wires and scissors, 1 electric wire and 1 flashlight, and arrested the four suspects.

The force is now interrogating them for legal action. MCPN