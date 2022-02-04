Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed into a concrete divider. Fortunately, this incident did not cause harm to people.



The accident happened at 1:30 AM on February 4, 2022, along Street 217 in Sangkat Phsar Deum Kor, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Toyota Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AR-8648 along Street 217 from east to west at speed before hitting the concrete. The driver fled the scene and disappeared.

After the incident, the traffic police came down to pick up the car and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD