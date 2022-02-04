FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Highlander Scrapes By In Divider Scrap, Driver Scarpers

cne 35 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed into a concrete divider. Fortunately, this incident did not cause harm to people.


The accident happened at 1:30 AM on February 4, 2022, along Street 217 in Sangkat Phsar Deum Kor, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Toyota Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AR-8648 along Street 217 from east to west at speed before hitting the concrete. The driver fled the scene and disappeared.

After the incident, the traffic police came down to pick up the car and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD

You May Also Like

Chinese Man Caught With Gun And Drugs

cne 0

COVID Cases Lower Again, 20 More Deaths

cne 0

Drunken VIP Military Officer Causes Two Crashes

Johnny Bobby 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *