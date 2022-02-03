Phnom Penh: On February 3, a notice was issued that people who are self-diagnosed with COVID-19 will be fined and possibly imprisoned if they fail to notify officials of the Ministry of Health or local officials. The notice is in order to more effectively control the treatment of patients at home, especially Omicron cases, and at the same time to prevent the further spread of the epidemic in the community.

1. Anyone testing positive must isolate, stay away from family members, and notify the Ministry of Health or the regional authority, who will come to test the patient and the isolation location. In addition, after 3 days, if the PCR test results show a confirmed diagnosis of Omicron, those who have been in contact with the patient must undergo PCR testing, and at the same time, they are not allowed to leave the place of residence unless it is necessary.



2. Patients with mild symptoms who are approved for home treatment must sign a contract with the police, and the patient will follow the standard home treatment method. At the same time, the patient must ask the regional authorities to put a home treatment sign on the door of the home, and must contact the Ministry of Health when there is a physical problem.

3. According to the law introduced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Health in March 2021, as well as Articles 10 and 11 of the “Epidemic Prevention Law”, people who are diagnosed with COVID by self-testing who do not notify the Ministry of Health or regional authorities will be fined and, at the same time, will face possible criminal charges

4. If you find any confirmed patients with COVID who have not been approved by the Ministry of Health for private treatment at home, please report to the Ministry of Health or the regional authorities immediately to prevent the further spread of the epidemic.

5. The Phnom Penh Municipal Government and the relevant personnel of the Ministry of Health must strictly implement the above measures in various areas of Phnom Penh . If anyone who violates the law is found, it must be dealt with in accordance with the law.