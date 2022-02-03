Battambang: A pickup truck transporting fish at speed crashed into into Stung Sangke, causing the driver’s death.

According to the police, the traffic accident happened at around 4:00 AM on February 3, 2022 at In Stung Sangke, on west bank, in group 7, Kamakor village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang city, Battambang province. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

Sources at the scene confirmed that prior to the incident, a Isuzu carrying fish was seen speeding along the road.from north to south, swerved, left the road and crashed into the water of Stung Sangke.

The dead driver was named as Wang Sarith, male, 34 years old, a salesman, residing in Group 22, Wat Kor Village, Wat Kor Sangkat, Battambang City.

In the above case, police towed the car to be stored at the Provincial Road Traffic Office, while the body was to be handed over to relatives. RASMEI