Phnom Penh: A Lexus RX300 car driven by a man traveling with a woman crashed into a concrete divider, causing the car to overturn. The incident occurred at 8:30 pm on February 1, 2022 near the Koh Pich Center in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Morn.



According to sources from the scene, a black Lexus RX 300 was traveling high speed when it hit the concrete, and the female passenger was seriously injured and taken tohospital. The male driver was not injured. The divider was barely damaged.



Immediately after the incident, the news reached journalists who went to broadcast information, but the security team came to ban them from recording. A bag was tied to the license plate and they said they had already settled with the matter. NKD