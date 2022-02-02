Preah Sihanouk Province: Prey Nob District Police and Road Traffic Police detained six suspects (including 1 female), all Vietnamese nationals on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

On January 30, 2022 at 22:30, the road traffic police force reported that while the road traffic police force patrolled to enforce the traffic law at O’Oknha Heng village, O’Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district. Preah Sihanouk Province, a black STAREX car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-7054 drove fast and crashed into a checkpoint. Immediately after receiving the information, the specialized force of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police cooperated with the District Police Inspectorate. Prey Nup and the land traffic police force intercepted the vehicle and found 2 gas guns, 11 pairs of handcuffs, 2 electric batons and 3 electric flashlights and arrested the six suspects (one female).

After interrogation, it is said that on January 14, 2022, in Stung Meanchey district, Phnom Penh, the 6 suspects detained, tortured and kidnapped people to extort money from three Vietnamese woman, earning more than $ 35,000 (thirty-five thousand US dollars) and fled to Sihanoukville.

The six were named as:

1. Lam Thi Da Ni, alias Mai Chanthou, female, 26 years old, Vietnamese, currently living in Phnom Penh.

2. NguYen Cong Danh, male, 26 years old, Vietnamese

3. Pham Van Thiy, male, 22 years old, Vietnamese, currently living around Orussey Market, Phnom Penh.

4. Ngo Tri Ha, male, 31 years old, Vietnamese.

5. Teunh Van Quy, male, 29 years old, Vietnamese, living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

6. Le Van Chien, male, 23 years old, Vietnamese, currently living around Orussey Market, Phnom Penh.

The seized items include: – A black STAREX car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-7054. 2 gas guns and11 pairs of handcuffs. The above case, the light criminal police office is continuing to investigate according to professional procedures. PPR