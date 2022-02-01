Phnom Penh: Two young men were carrying a puppy in a tuk tuk. The dog jumped out of the tuk-tuk and was hit by a car, killing it. One of the two youths then threatened to beat the car owner, threw a brick and used a machete to chase the car owner.

The incident happened at 1:30 pm on January 31, 2022, along the concrete road, Chumpouvorn 2 village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, before the incident, two young men were in a tuk-tuk carrying a puppy in the back. The car was traveling behind when the puppy jumped off the tuk-tuk and was run over by a white Tacoma with license plate number 2B-4012, crushing it to death.

Sources at the scene said that after the car crushed the puppy to death, the tuk tuk stopped and one man became very angry and threatened to hit the owner of the car and threw a brick at the right side of the car, and removed the keys. The tuk tuk disappeared for a while, then returned and the man used a machete to chase the car owner and his relatives who came to help.

Police then arrived at the scene to arrest the two suspects, who were taken to Chom Chao III Administrative Police Station.

POST NEWS