Banteay Meanchey: A terrible incident occurred when a car hit a motorcycle, killing a man instantly. Another woman was seriously injured. The couple were engaged, and were handing out wedding invitations to guests, when the car struck them on National Road 5 in front of Wat Serey Mongkul in Kbal Spean village, Sangkat Preah Ponlea, Serey Sophorn city, Banteay Meanchey province at around 7 pm on January 31, 2022.

According to the traffic police, the victim was Am Samoeung, 35, a teacher at Poipet High School, Chhnour Meanchey village, Chhnour Meanchey commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province. The seriously injured woman, Chhuon Soneth Satya, 22, is a teacher at Poipet Primary School, lives in O’Andong village, Banteay Neang commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province. EDIT: Later sources say she also died in hospital.

According to police, from midnight on January 31 to 4pm on February 1, there were 27 serious traffic accidents which left 16 dead and 41 injured (29 of the injuries were serious or life threatening).

EDIT: A later report said that the driver of the car escaped from the scene.