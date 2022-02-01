Sihanoukville: According to the National Police General Commission, the Special Criminal Police Planning Task Force, in conjunction with the Sihanoukville Municipal Police Inspectorate, Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate and the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, Kandal Province, the Criminal Police Department and the Central Security Force, with the cooperation of the Prosecutor of the Sihanoukville Provincial Court, Phnom Penh And Kandal and Prey Veng provinces investigated and cracked down on two cases of premeditated murder at different locations (the victims were a Chinese male and female) on January 21, 2022, they also face charges of illegal detention, extortion and illegal importation of weapons.

Lieutenant General Chuon Narin, Provincial Police Commissioner, said that on January 21, 2022, the specialized force of Sihanoukville Provincial Police received information that two bodies were found. The first in Group 8, Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville was named as LI HONG alias Da Da, male, Chinese, born on January 24, 1992.



The second location was in O ​​Ta Sek village, O Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. The victim was an Asian woman, about 20 to 25 years old, 1.55 meters tall, with blonde hair, still unidentified.

The bodies of the two victims have now been handed over to the scene analysis office of the Police Technical and Scientific Department of the Ministry of Interior for further investigation.

Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin added that from the time the body was found on the 21st to the 31st of January 2022, our police arrested a total of 14 suspects and those involved in the incident, including twelve Chinese males and two were female (one Chinese and one Vietnamese), and of the 14 suspects, authorities decided to detain 11 people and people. The other three (one Chinese man, one Chinese woman and one Vietnamese woman) were not involved in the case and were released.

Those thought to be involved in the murders:

1-HE JI HUI, 42 years old,

2- ZHOU FENG, alias GUANG TOU, 42 years old,

3-LIU LI JIAN, alias LIU HUA QIANG, 24 years old,

4-Name: YI CONG YONG, alias DAO DAO, 28 years old,

5-YANG GUANGYUE, alias A GUI, 41 years old,

6-CHEN SHIWEI, alias A WEI or DUO DUO, 22 years old,

For the case of illegal detention, extortion and illegal import of weapons, there are 5 suspects:

1. PENG JIN LONG, male, 34 years old

2-CHEN WEI WEN, 31 years old,

3-YANG WEI HENG, alias A WEI, 22 years old,

4-LI WEI SONG, alias A JUN, Male, 23 years old,

5-WEI YA QI, Male, 31 years old,

The six suspects who were detained by the police in the murder case are also in the same group with the five suspects.

Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin added that, on January 24, 2022, at 4:50 pm, the police force rescued 3 Chinese victims who were detained by a group of suspects in a room of the company owned by a suspect.

The other three people (one Chinese man, one Chinese woman and one Vietnamese woman) were not involved in any crime and later released.

Police seized at least one rifles, two handguns, rounds of ammunition, stun guns and other torture devices and vehicles.

After careful research and investigation around this case, it was found that the murders happened on January 12, 2022 at 14:00 at a villa in the 13th group. Village 1, Sangkat 1, Preah Sihanouk Province. the bodies were found 10 days later.