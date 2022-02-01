FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Drunk Tuk Driver Gets Tied Up After Hospital Crash

Phnom Penh: A man, apparently drunk, drove an Indian style tuk tuk and crashed into Monorom Hospital and Maternity Hospital. The security guards at the hospital tied the driver up to his vehicle, causing a surprise at 9 pm on January 31, 2022 on Street 371, Sala is located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Phnom Penh.

According to the security guard at the hospital, before the incident, the man driving a white Indian tricycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HY-3345- seemingly very drunk- intentionally crashed into the hospital (this second time after a previous incident).

The hospital door shattered and there was damage to some equipment. The security guard saw a bottle of gasoline on a tricycle while he was afraid the driver would take it and set the hospital on fire, so he tied the tricycle driver with a white cloth and attached it to the tricycle.

According to the driver, he did not intend to hit the hospital. RASMEI

