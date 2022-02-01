Phnom Penh: A man driving a car carelessly at high speed, swerved and hit a concrete divider, but fortunatelydid not cause any injuries.

The accident happened at 9 pm on January 31, 2022 along Street 217 in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-9408 along Street 217 from east to west when it hit the divider, causing two wheels to break. The driver immediately fled the scene.

After the incident, the local police contacted the traffic police to come down and lift the car and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD