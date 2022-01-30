Phnom Penh: At 2:10 AM on January 30, 2022, a man suspected of being drunk drove a car at high speed into a road divider. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash along the Russian Federation Road in front of Pochentong Airport in Sangkat Kakap 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a man driving a black Audi with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA 9471- suspected of being drunk- traveling from east to west at high speed. The driver left the scene and his car.

After the incident, the local authorities cooperated with the Phnom Penh Municipal Traffic Police to measure and lift the car and store it to wait for the car owner to come and solve it according to the legal procedures. POST NEWS