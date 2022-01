Phnom Penh: HE Oknha Mong Reththy, a senator and a millionaire involved in agriculture, is raising a tiger cub. He posted photos with the 3-month-old tiger cub named Radar. According to Oknha Mong Reththy, the tiger cub was given to him by Okhna Tea Vichet, the son of Tea Vinh, the naval commander.

KOHSANTEPHEAP

*The business tycoon owns a small zoo located in Stung commune and Sen Dey commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.