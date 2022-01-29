Takeo Province: A man was shot in the leg while having a verbal dispute with another man causing injuries, while the suspect escaped.

This incident happened on January 28, 2022 in Phsar Ta Kor village, Roka commune, Daun Keo city, Takeo province.



According to the police, the above case was caused by the suspect named Sok Dy,male, 32 years old, living in Phsar Ta Kor village, Roka commune, Daun Keo city.



The victim, Chea Chanrith, a 30-year-old man living in Trapeang Leak village, Baray commune, Daun Keo city, Takeo province,

was shot in the right leg and is currently being treated at the Takeo Provincial Hospital. The suspect fled the scene after the action.



Authorities further confirmed that the above case occurred because the suspect and the victim had a verbal conflict.



Currently, the Daun Keo Municipal Gendarmerie and Daun Keo City Police are searching to arrest the suspects and bring him to justice. NKD