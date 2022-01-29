Preah Sihanouk Province: Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, on January 29, 2022, revealed that a suspect has been detained in connection with two murder cases of a man and a woman, who were buried in the ground in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville and O’Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.



However, the authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the suspected killer or the motives.

On January 21, 2022, at 8:30 pm, people reported to the police that they found a person buried in the ground after seeing feet protruding upwards in Ta Sek village, O’Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, province Sihanouk. After receiving the information, the specialized police force went to inspect the CCHR and found out that it was a woman, so far unidentified (but widely reported as Chinese), 1.55 meters tall with blonde hair and distictive tattoos.

An autopsy confirmed she had been beaten and then stabbed to death. On the same day, residents of Sihanoukville also found another Chinese man who had been murdered and partially buried in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Updates on the case are expected soon.