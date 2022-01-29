Phnom Penh: A group of Chinese people with Cambodian bodyguards armed with handguns drove two luxury cars and intercepted a tourist bus carrying a group of Chinese tourists and attacked the bus driver in Chamkarmon District at 10:20 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, along Mao Tse Toung at right angles to Monivong Blvd, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon.



Military forces immediately arrested several Chinese and Cambodians, with two guns, along with a Lexus 570 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI 8787 and a white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE 9680.



The bus driver said that prior to the incident, a group of Chinese had rented his 45 seater bus to transport Chinese passengers from a condominium in Boeung Keng Kang to Chrey Thom on the Vietnamese border, He was driving along Mao Tse Tung from west to east when a group of Chinese and Cambodian in the two cars chased his bus and beat him. RASMEIFB