Pursat Province: A man named Hum Hat, male, 30 years old, from Svay Chrum village, Boeung Bot Kandol commune, Bakan district, Pursat province, was sent to court on the afternoon of Thursday, January 27, 2022 by the Investigating Judge of Pursat Provincial Court on charges of intentional aggravated violence.

An offence was committed on January 26, 2022 in the same village, when the accused is said to have set his father on fire, said Brigadier General Molida, Deputy Commissioner Pursat Provincial Police, further stating that the suspect was charged and issued a detention order.

The suspect allegedly grabbed his father, 67-year-old Kom Hear, and dragged him to a garbage dump and set him on fire, after an argument about fish, causing burns on one side of the victim’s body. Fortunately the victim’s relatives helped him and sent to Bakan District Referral Hospital for treatment. MCPN