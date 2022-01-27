Svay Rieng Province: Police in Bavet City arrested two Vietnamese suspects in connection with a violent incident that injured a male taxi driver.

This incident happened at 5:10 pm on January 26, 2022, near Samki village, Chrakmtes commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Lu Xianhat, 31, a resident of Tan Ninh, Te Mai commune, Ieng Yong district, Bak Yang province, and Nguyen Kong Din, 26, a resident of Liu Nham, Teng Liu commune, Ieng Yong district, Bak province in Vietnam.

The victim is was named as Lim Ratha, 36 years old, a Cambodian national, a taxi driver, residing in Chong Prek Village, Svay Rieng Sangkat, Svay Rieng City, Svay Rieng Province.

In front of the police, the Vietnamese suspect confessed that on January 26, 2022, at 3:30 pm, an unidentified man who spoke three languages, Khmer, Chinese and Vietnamese, arranged to take them to work in a company, providing a car with a Cambodian driver to transport them. The car did not stop at the company, but continued to drive. The men said they did not know where they were being taken, so they made excuses to urinate, and then fought with the driver and escaped, but were arrested by the police.

The two Vietnamese nationals are currently being held at the Bavet City Police Inspectorate for legal action. The driver of the car is being treated at Svay Rieng Provincial Hospital. NKD