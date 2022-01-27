Battambang Province: A fire broke out after The Overtime Restaurant in Romchek 5 village, Rattanak commune, Battambang city, at 2:30 AM on January 26, 2022.

According to the report of the Battambang Provincial Police, the police sent 4 fire trucks to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the authorities.

According to the report, this case caused damage to a restaurant building measuring 20 meters by 17 meters, which is 5 stories high (the fire was on the 4th floor), which damaged equipment.

The owner, Nisar, a 27-year-old man, said damage costs totaled about $ 28,000. MCPN