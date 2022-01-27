Prey Nob District, Preah Sihanouk Province: A traffic accident occurred, causing serious injuries to 8 people.

A white TOYOTA TACOMA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-4384, was heading from the Preah Siriv roundabout traveling towards the Preah Thong roundabout, driven by an unidentified person. At the scene, the car swerved to the left and touched a light pole, causing it to overturn. The accident caused eight men to be injured. Of these, 5 were seriously injured and 3 were slightly injured.

The victim was taken to Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital. The vehicle was temporarily stored at the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate in accordance with legal procedures. POST NEWS