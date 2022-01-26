Environment FEATURED Latest 

Snake In A Lexus- Python Found During Safety Inspection

Phnom Penh: A strange event happened at the checkpoint of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, when owner took his Lexus for a safety check and a large python weighing about 10 kilograms was found hiding under the car engine on the morning of January 21.

The owner said he lived in a newly developed area with nearby woodland, and hadn’t realised the snake had crawled inside. Some joked on social media that the python just wanted to go for a ride.

