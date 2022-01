Sihanoukville: According to sources, at 12:00 noon on January 25 , two trains collided in District 3, Sihanoukville injuring two train drivers.

It is reported that before the incident, about 500 meters from the terminal, a train collided with another train coming from Phnom Penh , causing the drivers of the two trains to be injured and several cars to derail.

Updates to follow