Sihanoukville: A Chinese man drove a Rnage Rover at high speeds crashed into a street lamp post. This case happened between Sokha Beach and Independence Beach at around 11am on January 25, 2022. Authorities who intervened said two people in the car, a man and a woman, were slightly injured.

Authorities then recorded the incident and stored the vehicle pending legal action, due to damage to public property belonging to the state. KBN/HUY BUNLENG