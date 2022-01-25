Kandal: On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 7:30 PM, a man drinking palm wine alone, got drunk and made noise, which annoyed his neighbor. The neighbor complained, and the man threw a brick at her head, cauding injuries in Prek Tapov village, Doeum Mean commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

The victim was named as Hok Kry Leang, a 38-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in the village where the incident took place. She suffered a bleeding wound to the head. The suspect Soy Chansith, male, 30 years old, has been imprisoned in Kandal province six times for violence and intentional damage.

Before the incident, the suspect drank palm wine alone, and began shouting and disturbing the victim who lived nearby. The victim was angry and shouted at the suspect, who threw a hollow brick at her head. Afterwards, the victim complained to the police and the evidence were sent to the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate for processing.

The suspect is currently being held at the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate to build a case according to the procedure.

POST NEWS