Kampot Province: About 36 Vietnamese people involved in online gambling in Kampot were arrested and returned to Vietnam on January 22, 2022 through the Prek Chak international border checkpoint in Kampong Trach district, Kampot province.

On the morning of January 22, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Mao Chanthurith told reporters about the arrest of a Vietnamese national in Kampot city, leading to 36 men and women being rounded up on the afternoon of January 20, 2022 in Kraing Ampil commune, Kampot city.

The General Commissioner of Police continued that all 36 of them came to stay in Kampot City illegally. The Major General confirmed that after the arrest, on the morning of January 22, 2022, the police sent the illegal Vietnamese nationals back through the Prek Chak international border gate. KOHSANTEPHEAP