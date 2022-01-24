Sihanoukville: A Chinese man, driving a car at high speed crashed into a canal and drowned in the car. This case happened at 7:20 AM on January 24, 2022 on Mittapheap Street, Banteay Meanchey in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

According to the police, the car that crashed into the stream was a gold Lexus 300 with license plate number 2A-8824, the driver was YU JINYUE, male, Chinese, who would have been 30 years old in February.

After the incident, the police intervened and retrieved the car and stored it at the road traffic police office, while the body of the victim was sent to the provincial referral hospital, waiting for the family to be informed.