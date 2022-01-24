Phnom Penh: At 3:20 AM on January 24, 2022, a group of men left Epic club, and strated to drive a Highlander while drunk, quickly lost control and mounted a central divider along R8 Road in Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a group of four men were seen driving in a silver Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-9143 just out of Epic2 Entertainment Club along R8 at high speed. When the driver arrived at the scene, the car swerved to the left and crashed.

After the incident, as there was no damage to the concrete, security guards near the scene allowed the car owner to call a crane to remove his car from the scene. POST NEWS